2023: ‘Igbo presidency non-negotiable’ – Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator for Abia-South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, says the presidency must go to the south-east geopolitical zone in 2023.

Abaribe made the assertion after being presented with a Legacy Merit Award as the “Most Outstanding Performing Senator in the South-East 2020,” by the NUJ, Imo State Council.

He vowed to remain in the vanguard for the agitation of justice, equity and fairness for the South-East in national affairs despite all odds.

He argued that giving up the agitation to accord the zone equal opportunities with other parts of the country would deepen their already existing pitiable condition and thus subject her people to second-class citizens.

Represented by his aide, Chijioke Ukoh, the senator however, enjoined the Igbo not to relent but to remain firm, resolute and undaunted in the face of legions of challenges, assuring that light would definitely appear at the end of the tunnel one day.

“The Legacy Award is an appreciation and the reward for good work is more work. Please continue to be fearless, objective and constructive in the discharge of your duties as the watch-dog of society in line with the ethics of your noble profession,” he said.

Chris Isiguzo, the national president of NUJ, represented by the NUJ Chairman, South-East Kenneth Ofoma, enjoined politicians of South-East extraction to close ranks for the actualisation of a president of Igbo extraction 2023.

