2023: Group endorses Gov Umahi for President

The National Youth Council under the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Youths and Student Affairs, has endorsed David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi state for the Presidency in the 2023.

Mr Nasiru Adhama, the SSA to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, made the endorsement during the inauguration of the group’s state chapter saying that Umahi is the man the country needs to change its fortunes.

The SSA represented Mr Aminu Isyaku, said the council inspected projects constructed by the governor across the state and were overwhelmed by the governor’s infrastructural strides and felt he should do same at the national level.

“With the realities on ground in Ebonyi State, Ebonyi will be chosen to represent the south east geo-political zone in the ‘soon to be launched’ Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme,” he said.

National President of the council, Mr Blesing Akinsolotu, commended the state government for the reception, noting that governor has awed the group with his infrastructural strides.

“We are propagating to the world that the Nigerian youths have the capacities make Nigeria attain its set targets and Umahi is fit to do this with what we have seen on ground in Ebonyi,” he noted.

