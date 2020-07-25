2023: Balarabe Musa makes case for South-East Presidency

Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abulkadir Balarabe Musa has insisted that for the sake of peace, justice and national unity, the presidency should go to the South East region of the country in 2023.

The elder statesman gave his reaction to the clamour for the presidency to shift to the South East at the expiration of President Muhamamdu Buhari’s term.

“I stand by what I’ve said, that the Presidency should go to the South East, for the sake of peace, national unity and justice. I’ve talked quite a lot about that, I don’t need to say anymore,” he said.

In his submission, Shetima Yerima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, said that contrary to his previous position that power should remain in the North in 2023, he has now changed his position.

“If you look at it, I have now changed position. By the time you are thinking that power must reside in a region, you may cause havoc. My view now is on competence, any side of the country should mobilize adults who are competent,” he said.

