2023: Babachir Lawal talks up Tinubu Presidency

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, says Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is qualified to be the next president of Nigeria.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is reportedly eyeing the number one position in the country.

However, speaking with reporters in Yola, Adamawa state capital, Lawal said Tinubu possesses the qualities of a modern president.

Expressing his support for power shift to the south, Lawal said power rotation should be one of the legacies of Buhari.

“By 2023 when Buhari’s tenure will be over, he’ll go back to Daura to face his cows like I am doing. But you see, every leader must leave behind a legacy. I will like to see that he leaves behind a legacy of achievement,” he said.

“Bola Tinubu is my friend of many years. Buhari is my big boss. Bola Tinubu without prejudice that he’s my friend, will make a good president.

“Other issues notwithstanding, he (Tinubu) will make a good modern president because the presidency these days is scientific. Nigerians, by convention, seem to have agreed that there should be rotation of the presidency.”

Asked to comment on the notion that the north had been preventing an Igbo person from becoming the president, Lawal said: “But they (south-easterners) have not been working together to actualise an Igbo presidency.”