2023: Amaechi backs Fashola on zoning

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, has reacted to the comments of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola’s on the zoning of the presidency come 2023.

Fashola had on Nov 25th urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to honour the zoning agreement for the presidency ahead of 2023 elections.

“The truth is that what makes an agreement spectacular is the honour in which it is made not whether it is written,” Fashola said during a press meeting on Tuesday.

However, Amaechi, during an interview on Channels Television said that he agrees with Fashols’s stand on the aspect of zoning but added that it is “a bit too early” to have such conversations.

“It is a difficult question for me to respond to. I just believe that the zoning which was done in the north and south should be respected, just like Fashola said.

“The best conversation to have now is how to deliver on the railway, maritime as it pertains to the responsibility assigned to me by the president.

“Why not allow me to complete the responsibility that has been given to me by the president which is being the minister of transportation,” he queried.

