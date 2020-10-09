2021 Budget: Buhari beats retreat, approves N100bn for NASS constituency projects

Despite accusing the National Assembly of being unable to account for the annual N100bn constituency project fund, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has again voted N100bn for the lawmakers’ Zonal Intervention Projects.

This is contained in the 2021 budget proposal which was presented to the National Assembly by the President in a lowkey session Thursday.

This comes a year after the President had complained about the N100bn allocated yearly for the National Assembly’s constituency projects, adding that it usually had no impact on the masses.

He had said, “It is on record that in the past 10 years N1 trillion has been appropriated for constituency projects, yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.”

The N100bn zonal intervention fund covers the 469 senatorial districts and federal constituencies across the country.

While the fund is tied to projects of lawmakers, they are most times implemented by Federal Government agencies.

However, the contractors are usually picked by lawmakers who have at several times been accused of receiving kickbacks or giving the contracts to cronies in a bonfire of waste that as engulfed the national assembly.

The approval of the mammoth sum also represents a huge blow to the much-vaunted anticorruption crusade of the present administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

