2020 WGA Awards: ‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Among Film Winners

Last night, “Parasite” won Best Original Screenplay and “Jojo Rabbit” won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards Saturday night.

The annual awards, which honour the best in film, TV, and radio writing, were handed out at dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

Both “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” are in the running for Oscars in their respective categories.

“Parasite” beat three Best Original Screenplay nominees up for the Writers Guild Award: “1917,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story,” and “Parasite.”

“Jojo Rabbit” also beat three Best Adapted Screenplay nominees up for the Writers Guild Award: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” and “Little Women.” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was a WGA nominee and is not up for the Oscar, while “The Two Popes” is in the running for the Academy Award.

See the list below:

Original Screenplay

Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon (WINNER) 1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures Booksmart, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight (WINNER) A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

Documentary Screenplay

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films (WINNER) Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films

Drama Series

Succession, Written byJesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO (WINNER) The Crown, Written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan; Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacy Heldrich, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu Mindhunter, Written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, Ruby Rae Spiegel; Netflix Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO

Comedy Series

Barry, Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO (WINNER) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Written by Katherine Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Dan Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Jordan Temple; Prime Video PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix Veep, Written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O’Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, Leila Strachan; HBO

New Series

Watchmen, Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO (WINNER) Dead To Me, Written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin, Abe Sylvia; Netflix PEN15, Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu Russian Doll, Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix What We Do in the Shadows, Written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms,Taika Waititi; FX Networks

Original Long Form

Chernobyl, Written by Craig Mazin; HBO (WINNER) The Terror: Infamy, Written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost, Alexander Woo; AMC Togo, Written by Tom Flynn; Disney+ True Detective, Written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch, Nic Pizzolatto; HBO

Adapted Long Form

Fosse/Verdon, Written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson, Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson; FX Networks (WINNER) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Written by Vince Gilligan; Netflix The Loudest Voice, Written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, Jennifer Stahl, Based on the Book The Loudest Voice in the Room and the New York Magazine Articles by Gabriel Sherman; Showtime Unbelievable, Written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Based on the Pro Publica & The Marshall Project article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and This American Life radio episode “Anatomy of Doubt;” Netflix

Original Short Form Media

Special, Written by Ryan O’Connell; Netflix (WINNER) After Forever, Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas; Prime Video

Animation

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Vebber; Fox (WINNER) “Bed, Bob & Beyond” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Kelvin Yu; Fox “The Gene Mile” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Steven Davis; Fox “Go Big or Go Homer” (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink; Fox “A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Elijah Aron; Netflix “Livin’ La Pura Vida” (The Simpsons), Written by Brian Kelley; Fox

Episodic Drama

“Tern Haven” (Succession), Written by Will Tracy; HBO (WINNER) “407 Proxy Authentication Required” (Mr. Robot), Written by Sam Esmail; USA Network “A Good Man is Hard to Find” (Ray Donovan), Written by Joshua Marston; Showtime “Mirror Mirror” (The OA), Written by Dominic Orlando &Claire Kiechel; Netflix “Moondust” (The Crown), Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix “Our Little Island Girl” (This Is Us), Written by Eboni Freeman; NBC

Episodic Comedy

“Pilot” (Dead to Me), Written by Liz Feldman; Netflix (WINNER) “Here’s Where We Get Off” (Orange Is the New Black), Written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino; Prime Video “Nice Knowing You” (Living With Yourself), Written by Timothy Greenberg; Netflix “The Stinker Thinker” (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Written by Robert F. Funke & Matt Lutsky; Showtime “Veep” (Veep), Written by David Mandel; HBO

Check out the rest of the winners here.