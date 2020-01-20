2020 SAG Awards: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony was held last night.

One of the films which shined included “Parasite,” which became the first foreign language film to ever win the best ensemble award in a race that saw it competing against Hollywood films.

See the full list of winners follows below:

Television Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Mahershala Ali, “True Detective” Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” *WINNER Sam Rockwell, “ F osse/Verdon” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Joey King, “The Act” Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “Big Little Lies” “The Crown” *WINNER “Game of Thrones” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Stranger Things” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “Barry” “Fleabag” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series “Game of Thrones” *WINNER “GLOW” “Stranger Things” “The Walking Dead” “Watchmen” Motion Picture Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Lupita Nyong’o, “Us” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy” Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” *WINNER Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “Bombshell” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” “Parasite” *WINNER Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Joker” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”