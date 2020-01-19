2020 PGA Awards: ‘1917’ Named Outstanding Motion Picture

The full list of winners for the 2020 Producers Guild Awards is here, and some of the winners include ‘1917’, ‘Toy Story 4,’ and many more others.

Check out the full list of winners below:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

X — “1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Abominable”

Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

“Frozen II”

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“Missing Link”

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

X — “Toy Story 4”

Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

X — “Apollo 11”

“The Cave”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“One Child Nation”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2)

Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

“The Crown” (Season 3)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

X — “Succession” (Season 2)

Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

“Watchmen” (Season 1)

Producers: TBD

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (Season 2)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

X — “Fleabag” (Season 2)

Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 3)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

“Veep” (Season 7)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith

BEST LIMITED SERIES

X — “Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“True Detective”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us”

BEST TV MOVIE

“American Son”

X — “Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

BEST NON-FICTION TELEVISION

“30 for 30” (Season 10)

“60 Minutes” (Season 51, Season 52)

X — “Leaving Neverland”

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Season 4)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)

BEST LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & TALK SHOW

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Season 25)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

X – “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (Season 6)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Season 5)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 45)

BEST GAME & COMPETITION TELEVISION

“The Amazing Race” (Season 31)

“The Masked Singer” (Season 1)

X – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 11)

“Top Chef” (Season 16)

“The Voice” (Season 16, Season 17)

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“Carmen Sandiego” (seasons 1 and 2)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (season 1)

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (season 1)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (season 3)

X — “Sesame Street” (season 49)

BEST SPORTS PROGRAM

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders” (S14)

“Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season”

“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (season 25)

“SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” (season 5)

X — “What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali”

BEST SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

“Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner”

“Born This Way” (season 5)

X — “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (season 11)

“Creating Saturday Night Live” (season 3)

“Under a Rock With Tig Notaro” (season 1)