2020 Grammy Awards: Demi Lovato Tears Up For Debut Performance

Last night at the 2020 Grammy Awards event, Demi Lovato made a return to the stage–her first live performance in two years. And this warmed the hearts of her fans.

The singer was introduced by Little Women director Greta Gerwig, who commended Lovato for her strength. And during her performance, Demi began to tear up during the opening notes, but soon gained her composure while belting about confiding in alcohol and getting stuck in silence.

“I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening,”she sang, adding, “Why do I pray anyway if no one’s listening?”

Watch a clip of Lovato’s “Anyone” performance below.

Put more respect on Demi Lovato’s name. Period pic.twitter.com/Wvfs9kcm6N — chels (@chelseyrenaud) January 27, 2020