2020 European Film Awards Fill List: Mads Mikkelsen Wins Best Actor

Congratulations to Mads Mikkelsen!
Last night, the Hollywood actor was declared the Best Actor at the 2020 European Film Awards, for his role in the movie, Another Round.
Check out the full list of winners at the event, as shared by THR:
European Film
Another Round, dir. Thomas Vinterberg
European Director
Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round
European Actress
Paula Beer for Undine
European Actor
Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round
European Screenwriter
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm for Another Round
European Discovery — Prix Fipresci
Carlo Sironi for Sole
European Documentary
Alexander Nanau for Collective
European Comedy
The Big Hit, dir. Emmanuel Courcol
European Animated Feature
Josep, dir. Aurel
EFA Award for Innovative Storytelling
Mark Cousins for Women Make Films
European Cinematography
Matteo Cocco for Hidden Away
European Editing
Maria Fantastica Valmori for Once More Unto the Breach
European Production Design
Cristina Casali for The Personal History of David Copperfield
European Costume Design
Ursula Patzak for Hidden Away
European Make-Up & Hair
Yolanda Piña, Félix Terrero & Nacho Diaz for The Endless Trench
European Original Score
Dascha Dauenhauer for Berlin Alexanderplatz
European Sound
Yolande Decarsin & Kristian Selin Eidnes Andersens for Little Girl
European Visual Effects
Inaki Madariaga for The Platform
European Sound
Kristian Selin, Eidnes Andersen, Yolande Decarsin for Little Girl
European Short Film
All Cats Are Grey in the Dark, dir. Lasse Linder
European University Film Award
Saudi Runaway, dir. Susanne Regina Meures
Eurimages Co-Production Award
Luís Urbano