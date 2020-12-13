2020 European Film Awards Fill List: Mads Mikkelsen Wins Best Actor

Congratulations to Mads Mikkelsen!

Last night, the Hollywood actor was declared the Best Actor at the 2020 European Film Awards, for his role in the movie, Another Round.

Check out the full list of winners at the event, as shared by THR:

European Film 

Another Round, dir. Thomas Vinterberg

European Director

Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round

European Actress

Paula Beer for Undine

European Actor

Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round

European Screenwriter 

Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm for Another Round

European Discovery — Prix Fipresci 

Carlo Sironi for Sole

European Documentary

Alexander Nanau for Collective

European Comedy

The Big Hit, dir. Emmanuel Courcol

European Animated Feature 

Josep, dir. Aurel

EFA Award for Innovative Storytelling

Mark Cousins for Women Make Films

European Cinematography

Matteo Cocco for Hidden Away

European Editing 

Maria Fantastica Valmori for Once More Unto the Breach

European Production Design

Cristina Casali for The Personal History of David Copperfield

European Costume Design

Ursula Patzak for Hidden Away

European Make-Up & Hair

Yolanda Piña, Félix Terrero & Nacho Diaz for The Endless Trench 

European Original Score 

Dascha Dauenhauer for Berlin Alexanderplatz

European Sound 

Yolande Decarsin & Kristian Selin Eidnes Andersens for Little Girl

European Visual Effects 

Inaki Madariaga for The Platform

European Short Film 

All Cats Are Grey in the Dark, dir. Lasse Linder

European University Film Award

Saudi Runaway, dir. Susanne Regina Meures

Eurimages Co-Production Award

Luís Urbano

,

