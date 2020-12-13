2020 European Film Awards Fill List: Mads Mikkelsen Wins Best Actor

Congratulations to Mads Mikkelsen!

Last night, the Hollywood actor was declared the Best Actor at the 2020 European Film Awards, for his role in the movie, Another Round.

Check out the full list of winners at the event, as shared by THR:

European Film

Another Round, dir. Thomas Vinterberg

European Director

Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round

European Actress

Paula Beer for Undine

European Actor

Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round

European Screenwriter

Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm for Another Round

European Discovery — Prix Fipresci

Carlo Sironi for Sole

European Documentary

Alexander Nanau for Collective

European Comedy

The Big Hit, dir. Emmanuel Courcol



European Animated Feature

Josep, dir. Aurel



EFA Award for Innovative Storytelling

Mark Cousins for Women Make Films

European Cinematography

Matteo Cocco for Hidden Away



European Editing

Maria Fantastica Valmori for Once More Unto the Breach



European Production Design

Cristina Casali for The Personal History of David Copperfield



European Costume Design

Ursula Patzak for Hidden Away



European Make-Up & Hair

Yolanda Piña, Félix Terrero & Nacho Diaz for The Endless Trench



European Original Score

Dascha Dauenhauer for Berlin Alexanderplatz



European Sound

Yolande Decarsin & Kristian Selin Eidnes Andersens for Little Girl

European Visual Effects

Inaki Madariaga for The Platform



European Short Film

All Cats Are Grey in the Dark, dir. Lasse Linder

European University Film Award

Saudi Runaway, dir. Susanne Regina Meures



Eurimages Co-Production Award

Luís Urbano

