2020 CMT Awards Full List of Winners: Carrie Underwood Shines

Last night at the 2020 edition of the CMT Music awards, Carrie Underwood was declared the winner of the video of the yea.

Another star who also shined include, Gabby Barrett, who won breakthrough video of the year.

See the full list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (Live Cut)

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”

