2020 Budget: Lagos targets 500bn revenue

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, has said that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), is to generate N500 billion towards the implementation of the 2020 budget.

In a ‘Detailed Analysis of Year 2020 Budget’ of Lagos State in Ikeja on Tuesday, Egube said that the budget of N1.16 trillion would be funded from a total revenue estimate of N1.07 trillion.

”A significant percentage of the projected Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N500 billion is expected to be contributed by LIRS.

”We shall achieve this by expanding the tax net through the deployment of technology, amongst other initiatives, which include massive investments in technology and other facilities to improve the efficiency in operations of all revenue generating agencies.

”We believe that there are huge revenue generating opportunities in the informal sector, including real estates, transportation, markets, for which Lagos State is known for,” the commissioner said.

Egube said that, included in the Capital Receipt was a balance of N175 billion brought forward that comprised of proceeds from Year 2019 Loan and Bond issuance of N100 billion and N75 billion respectively.

The commissioner said that the deficit of N97.53 billion was projected to be funded by a combination of internal and external loans.

He noted that the 2020 budget of N1.16 trillion was made up of N711.03 billion for Capital Expenditure and N457.52 billion for Recurrent Expenditure, giving a 61:39 Capital to Recurrent expenditure.

Under recurrent expenditure, the Total Personnel Costs would account for N167.90 billion; the Total Overhead Costs N249.93 billion, while the Debt Charges would be N39.69 billion.

”The recurrent expenditure is moderated at a level of 39 per cent of the Total Expenditure, out of which the personnel cost is N167 billion, representing 14.4 per cent of the Total Expenditure, which is well within the fiscal sustainability ratio of 25 per cent.

”This budgetary provision for personnel cost takes into consideration, the new minimum wage.

”Capital expenditure accounts for 61 per cent of the total budget size. This is a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to massive infrastructure renewal and development toward actualising a ‘Greater Lagos’.

”I want to assure you that this administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the full implementation of this budget.

”May I also use this opportunity to make a passionate appeal to all the citizens of Lagos to fulfil their civic responsibilities; such as pay their taxes as and when due in order to ensure the optimal performance of this budget,” the commissioner said.