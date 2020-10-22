2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Check Out the Complete Winners List

Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny were some of the big winners at Wednesday night’s 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where both artists each took home seven awards.
Per THR, Yankee won six of his seven awards for his Snow-assisted hit “Con Calma,” including hot Latin song of the year, airplay song of the year, and streaming song of the year; while Bad Bunny took home seven awards too, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year, top Latin album of the year for X 100PRE, and top Latin albums artist of the year, male.
See the full list of winners below:
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
WINNER: Sech
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
WINNER: Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
Drake
WINNER: Katy Perry
Snow
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Calibre 50
Wisin & Yandel
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Interscope
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
Airplay Song of the Year:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna &
J Balvin “China”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
Digital Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko,
Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100Pre
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
WINNER: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Santana
T3r Elemento
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rich
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
WINNER: Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
WINNER: Maná
Reik
Santana
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam “Date La Vuelta”
WINNER: Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Rosalía & Ozuna “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi”
Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho “Con Altura”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Danny Ocean, 54+1
WINNER: Luis Fonsi, Vida
Mau y Ricky, Para Aventuras y Curiosidades
Santana, Africa Speaks
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Concord
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
WINNER: Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura, “Inmortal”
Marc Anthony, “Parecen Viernes”
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma “Vivir Bailando”
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, “Aullando”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Pina
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Tropical Album of the Year:
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
WINNER: Romeo Santos, Utopía
Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Norte
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
WINNER: Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
WINNER: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, “A Través del Vaso”
Calibre 50, “Simplemente Gracias”
Christian Nodal “De Los Besos Que Te Di”
WINNER: Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, “Nunca Es Suficiente”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
Disa
WINNER: Fonovisa
Lizos
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Christian Nodal, Ahora
WINNER: Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí
Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las VibrasLos Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
WINNER: DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Lumbre
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
El Cartel
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
El Cartel
La Industria
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
Farruko, Gangalee
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Sech, Sueños
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rich
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Aura Music
Dimelo Vi LLC
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latino
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Publisher of the Year:
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI
WINNER: WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Kobalt Music
WINNER: Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Dimelo Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
WINNER: Tainy