2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Check Out the Complete Winners List

Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny were some of the big winners at Wednesday night’s 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where both artists each took home seven awards.

Per THR, Yankee won six of his seven awards for his Snow-assisted hit “Con Calma,” including hot Latin song of the year, airplay song of the year, and streaming song of the year; while Bad Bunny took home seven awards too, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year, top Latin album of the year for X 100PRE, and top Latin albums artist of the year, male.

See the full list of winners below:

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

WINNER: Sech

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

Drake

WINNER: Katy Perry

Snow

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

WINNER: Calibre 50

Wisin & Yandel

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Interscope

RIMAS

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

RIMAS

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Airplay Song of the Year:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna &

J Balvin “China”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Airplay Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Digital Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko,

Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Streaming Song of the Year:

Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100Pre

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

Luis Fonsi, Vida

Sech, Sueños

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

WINNER: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Santana

T3r Elemento

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Rich

RIMAS

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Rich

RIMAS

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Enrique Iglesias

WINNER: Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

WINNER: Maná

Reik

Santana

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam “Date La Vuelta”

WINNER: Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Rosalía & Ozuna “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi”

Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho “Con Altura”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Danny Ocean, 54+1

WINNER: Luis Fonsi, Vida

Mau y Ricky, Para Aventuras y Curiosidades

Santana, Africa Speaks

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Concord

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Juan Luis Guerra

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

WINNER: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

WINNER: Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy y Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year:

Aventura, “Inmortal”

Marc Anthony, “Parecen Viernes”

Silvestre Dangond & Maluma “Vivir Bailando”

WINNER: Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, “Aullando”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Pina

RIMAS

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Pina

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Tropical Album of the Year:

Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony, OPUS

WINNER: Romeo Santos, Utopía

Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Norte

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

WINNER: Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Lenin Ramírez

Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

WINNER: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Los Ángeles Azules

T3r Elemento

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, “A Través del Vaso”

Calibre 50, “Simplemente Gracias”

Christian Nodal “De Los Besos Que Te Di”

WINNER: Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, “Nunca Es Suficiente”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Andaluz

Disa

WINNER: Fonovisa

Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Christian Nodal, Ahora

WINNER: Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí

Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las VibrasLos Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

DEL

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

WINNER: DEL

Fonovisa

Lizos

Lumbre

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

Jowell & Randy

WINNER: Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

RIMAS

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

La Industria

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

WK

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny, X 100PRE

Farruko, Gangalee

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

Sech, Sueños

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Rich

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Dimelo Vi LLC

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Publisher of the Year:

Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI

SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI

WINNER: WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Kobalt Music

WINNER: Sony/ATV Music

Universal Music

Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Dimelo Flow

DJ Snake

Mambo Kingz

WINNER: Tainy

