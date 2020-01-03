2020 Artios Awards: ‘Hustlers,’ ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Rocketman’ Among Nominees

The Casting Society of America on Thursday announced the film nominations for the 2020 Artios Awards, honouring the contributions of casting directors.

The winners in the feature film, television and theater categories will be revealed Jan. 30 during ceremonies held in New York, Los Angeles and London.

The film nominees for the 2020 Artios Awards are:

Animation

“Abominable” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Frozen 2” – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“The Lion King” – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – Christi Soper Hilt

“Toy Story 4” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

“Hustlers” – Gayle Keller

“Knives Out” – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

“Rocketman” – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

“Uncut Gems”- Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

“1917” – Nina Gold

“The Irishman” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

“Joker” – Shayna Markowitz

“Little Women” – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“Brittany Runs A Marathon” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“The Dead Don’t Die” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate) The Farewell – Leslie Woo

“Jojo Rabbit” – Des Hamilton

“Late Night” – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate) Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

“Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

“Honey Boy” – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

“Judy” – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby,

“Marriage Story” – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

“Waves” – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Clemency” – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

“Diane” – Jodi Angstreich

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting) Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

“Them That Follow” – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Low Tide” – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

“Mickey and the Bear” – Avy Kaufman

“Skin in the Game” – Matthew Lessall

“The True Don Quixote” – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

“The Wind” – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

“Avengers: Endgame” – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

“It Chapter 2” – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)