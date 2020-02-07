AMVCAs

2020 AMVCAs: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on 2020 AMVCAs: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards are finally here.

Check out the films and the stars who got the nods they deserved:

Related Posts

Kevin Hart Addresses His Oscars Controversy: ‘I Did Fuck Up’

February 7, 2020

Jamie Foxx Set to Be Honoured by American Black Film Festival

February 6, 2020

Legendary American Actor Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

February 6, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *