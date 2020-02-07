2020 AMVCAs: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards are finally here.

Check out the films and the stars who got the nods they deserved:

#AMVCA7 Best Short Film or Online Video Nominees are:

-Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide

-Thorn – Bola 'Enigma' Akanbi

-Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

-Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

#AMVCA7 Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:

-Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) – Seven

-Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage

-Nkem Owoh – God Calling

-Remilekun 'Reminisce' Safaru – King Of Boys

-Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect

#AMVCA7 Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:

– Toni Tones – King Of Boys

– Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner's God

– Tina Mba – The Set Up

– Mary Lazarus – Size 12

– Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

#AMVCA7 Best Cinematographer Nominees are:

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

#AMVCA7 Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series Nominees:

God Calling – Cardoso

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

#AMVCA7 Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series Nominees are:

Olohigbe Nwagwu – Living In Bondage

Ifan Michael – The Foreigner's God

Dimeji Ajibola – Ratnik

Yolanda Okereke – King Of Boys

#AMVCA7 Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) Nominees are:

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna "Funny Bone" Stanley – Smash

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Daniel Etim Effiong – Plan B

#AMVCA7 Best Makeup Nominees are:

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul

The Foreigner's God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

#AMVCA7 Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

#AMVCA7 Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Swahili) Nominees are:

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

#AMVCA7 Best Documentary Nominees are:

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji

#AMVCA7 Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby

#AMVCA7 Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia

Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Hausa) Nominees are: Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs

#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Yoruba) Nominees are: Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent

#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Igbo) Nominees are:

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene

Nekwa – Paul Igwe

Nne – Victor Iyke

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

#AMVCA7 Best Movie (Southern Africa) Nominees are:

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

#AMVCA7 Best Movie (East Africa) Nominees are:

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

#AMVCA7 Best Movie (West Africa) Nominees are:

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

#AMVCA7 Best Television Series (Drama Or Comedy) Nominees are:

Jenifa's Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

#AMVCA7 Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series) Nominees:

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

#AMVCA7 Best Picture Editor Nominees are:

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

#AMVCA7 Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series Nominees:

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

For the first time, also, #AMVCA7 has the

MultiChoice Talent Factory Award. Here are the nominees:

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

#AMVCA7 Best Director Nominees are:

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho