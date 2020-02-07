2020 AMVCAs: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

The full list of nominees for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards are finally here.
Check out the films and the stars who got the nods they deserved:
#AMVCA7 Best Short Film or Online Video Nominees are:
-Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide
-Thorn – Bola 'Enigma' Akanbi
-Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare
-Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:
-Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) – Seven
-Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage
-Nkem Owoh – God Calling
-Remilekun 'Reminisce' Safaru – King Of Boys
-Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:
– Toni Tones – King Of Boys
– Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner's God
– Tina Mba – The Set Up
– Mary Lazarus – Size 12
– Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Cinematographer Nominees are:
God Calling – Cardoso
Living In Bondage – John Demps
Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo
The Set Up – Mohammed Attah
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series Nominees:
God Calling – Cardoso
Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo
Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas
Plan B – Odhiambo Walter
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series Nominees are:
Olohigbe Nwagwu – Living In Bondage
Ifan Michael – The Foreigner's God
Dimeji Ajibola – Ratnik
Yolanda Okereke – King Of Boys
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series) Nominees are:
Uzor Arukwe – Smash
Chibunna "Funny Bone" Stanley – Smash
Uzor Arukwe – Size 12
Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1
Daniel Etim Effiong – Plan B
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Makeup Nominees are:
God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul
The Foreigner's God – Jude Odoh
King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects
Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:
Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians
Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami
Funke Akindele – Moms At War
Toyin Abraham – Kasanova
Ebele Okaro – Smash
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:
Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage
Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
Efa Iwara – Seven
Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
Ramsey Nouah – Levi
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Swahili) Nominees are:
Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira
Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema
Victor Gatonye – Dream Child
Joan Kabugu – Toy Car
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Documentary Nominees are:
Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji
Skin – Beverly Naya
Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies
Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series Nominees are:
BB Sasore – God Calling
Tosin Igho – Seven
Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia
Biodun Stephen – Joba
Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage
Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) Nominees are:
Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys
Zainab Balogun – Sylvia
Zainab Balogun – God Calling
Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Hausa) Nominees are:
Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher
Mariya – Abubakar Bashir
Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala
Sadauki – Hassan Giggs
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Yoruba) Nominees are:
Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –
Yewande Famakin – Alubarika
Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba
Wumi Olabimtan – Intent
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Igbo) Nominees are:
Isianyaocha – Brown Ene
Nekwa – Paul Igwe
Nne – Victor Iyke
Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Movie (Southern Africa) Nominees are:
Kukuri – Philippe Talavera
Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe
Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta
The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Movie (East Africa) Nominees are:
Disconnect – Iman Mueke
Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki
Plan B – Sarah Hassan
94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Movie (West Africa) Nominees are:
God Calling – Momo Spaine
Seven – Tosin Igho
Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Television Series (Drama Or Comedy) Nominees are:
Jenifa's Diary – Funke Akindele
Truth – Anis Halloway
Life As It Is – Uche Odoh
Women – Uchenna Mbunabo
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series) Nominees:
Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts
God Calling – Omotola Alade
The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Picture Editor Nominees are:
God Calling – Holmes Awa
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro
Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike
Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series Nominees:
King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster
Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene
God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me
The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift
Run -Timzil – Run
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
For the first time, also, #AMVCA7 has the
MultiChoice Talent Factory Award. Here are the nominees:
Life of Bim – West Africa
Dreamchaser – West Africa
Ensulo – East Africa
Promises – East Africa
Savana Skies – Southern Africa
The Painting – Southern Africa
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020
#AMVCA7 Best Director Nominees are:
Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah
God Calling – Bb Sasore
The Set Up – Niyi Akinmolayan
King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba
Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola
The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho
Seven – Tosin Igho
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) February 6, 2020