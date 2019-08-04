2019 TV Critics Awards: ‘Fleabag’ Dominates

THR is reporting that last night, at the Television Critics Association’s 35th annual awards, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Amazon comedy Fleabag was multiple winner, taking home the prestigious program of the year prize and wins for best comedy series and individual achievement for her on-screen role.

The series, which Waller-Bridge says will not continue after season two, won in all three categories in which it was nominated.

See the full list winners below:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams (FOSSE/VERDON, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (FLEABAG, Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: LEAVING NEVERLAND (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: QUEER EYE (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: ARTHUR (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: RUSSIAN DOLL (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: CHERNOBYL (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: FLEABAG (Amazon)

Program of the Year: FLEABAG (Amazon)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch

Heritage Award: DEADWOOD (HBO)

