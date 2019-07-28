2019 Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift to Receive Inaugural Icon Award

THR is reporting that Taylor Swift will be receiving an inaugural honour at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 11.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star will be honoured for her success as a pop culture icon. Alongside selling out stadiums globally and creating chart-topping hits, the artist has often used her platform to motivate and incite change.

Swift will be joined by fellow artists at the awards ceremony, such as Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK, all of whom are nominated for multiple awards in the music categories. Jonas Brothers will also be honoured with the Decade Award.

