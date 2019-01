2019 SoundCity MVP Awards: Burna Boy Wins Big

The 2019 SoundCity MVP Awards ceremony has come and gone and some of those who shined so bright last night include Burna Boy, who won four awards, including African Artist of the year.

Others who also took home major awards include Patoranking took home the “Video of the Year” award, South Africa’s Busiswa clinched the Best Female MVP, and Teni who won the Best New Artiste.

See the complete list below: Best Male MVP BURNA BOY- Winner

NASTY C

MR EAZI

OLAMIDE

A.K.A

SHATTA WALE

HARMONIZE

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

DAVIDO

WIZKID Best Female MVP BUSISWA- Winner

SIMI

NINIOLA

TIWA SAVAGE

YEMI ALADE

SHEKHINAH

EFYA

BECCA

LADY ZAMAR

MAUA SAMA Best Hip Hop M.I ABAGA

KHALIGRAPH JONES

NASTY C

AKA- Winner

KWESI ARTHUR

PHYNO

SARKODIE

KWESTA

FALZ- Winner

MEDIKAL Best Pop KIZZ DANIEL

FALLY IPUPA

TIWA SAVAGE

YEMI ALADE

DAVIDO- Winner

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

MAYORKUN

WIZKID

KUAMI EUGENE

MR EAZI Best Collaboration MAKHE – DJ MAPHORISA, DJ SIMBA FT MOONCHILD SANELLY

SOCO – STARBOY FT WIZKID, TERRI, SPOTLESS & CEEZA MILLI- Winner

JIBEBE – DIAMOND PLATNUMZ, MBOSSO, LAVA LAVA

KATIKA – NAVY KENZO FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

ISSA GOAL – NAIRA MARLEY, OLAMIDE, LIL KESH

SPIRIT – KWESTA FT WALE

FAKE LOVE – WIZKID AND DUNCAN MIGHTY

CLUB CONTROLLER – PRINCE KAYBEE FT LASOULMATES

SAID – NASTYC & RUNTOWN

AMAKA – 2FACE IDIBIA FT. PERRUZI Digital Artiste of the Year DAVIDO

TIWA SAVAGE

MR EAZI- Winner

BURNA BOY

CASSPER NYOVEST

VANESSA MDEE

FALZ

WIZKID

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

YEMI ALADE Video of the Year GRINGO – SHATTA WALE

MIDNIGHT DRUM – A PASS, ROUGE, FIK FAMEICA

SHORT N’ SWEET – SAUTI SOL

YE – BURNA BOY

FEVER – WIZKID

SURRENDA – ADEKUNLE GOLD

SCIENCE STUDENT – OLAMIDE

KING – NASTY C FT A$AP FERG

HEAL THE WORLD – PATORANKING- Winner

KSAZOBALIT – CASSPER NYOVEST Best Group or Duo DISTRUCTION BOIZ

SAUTI SOL

NAVY KENZO- Winner

MICASA

MAFIKIZOLO

SHOW DEM CAMP

R2BEES

TOOFAN

GOLD FISH

REGGIE N’ BOLLIE Song of the Year YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

SHORT & SWEET – SAUTI SOL FT NYASHINKI

AFRICAN BEAUTY – DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. OMARION

SOCO – STARBOY FT WIZKID, TERRI, SPOTLESS & CEEZA MILLI

KATIKA – NAVY KENZO FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

MAKHE – DJ MAPHORISA, DJ SIMBA FT MOONCHILD SANELLY

SKELETON MOVES – MASTER KG

ASSURANCE – DAVIDO

AMAKA – TUFACE IDIBIA

KWANGWARU – HARMONIZE FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ Best New Artiste KIDI

SHO MADJOZI

ODUNSI

PERUZZI

TENIOLA- Winner

KIDA KUDZ

SHANE EAGLE

KING PROMISE

KWESI ARTHUR

MBOSSO Viewer’s Choice YE – BURNA BOY

DROGBA – AFRO B

SOMISO – WANDE COAL- Winner

SCIENCE STUDENT – OLAMIDE

FEVER – WIZKID

SOCO – STARBOY FT WIZKID, TERRI, SPOTLESS & CEEZA MILLI

KUPE DANCE – A STAR

MAGUN (RMX) – NINIOLA FT. BUSISWA

AVAILABLE – PATORANKING

TIWA’S VIBE – TIWA SAVAGE Listener’s Choice CLUB CONTROLLER – PRINCE KAYBEE FT LASOULMATES

KATIKA – NAVY KENZO FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

SOCO – STARBOY

YE – BURNA BOY- Winner

WETIN WE GAIN – VICTOR AD

KWANGQARU – HARMONIZE FT DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

FAKE LOVE – WIZKID & DUNCAN MIGHTY

CONFUSION – KUAMI EUGENE

CCTV – KING PROMISE FT. MUGEEZ, SARKODIE

ASKAMAYA – TENI African Producer of the Year KILLERTUNES

JULZ

SARS

NAHREEL

NORTHBOI

DJ TIRA

PHANTOM- Winner

SPEROACHBEATZ

FRESH VDM

KEL P African Artiste of the Year BURNA BOY- Winner

DAVIDO

SARKODIE

YEMI ALADE

A.K.A

TIWA SAVAGE

WIZKID

DIAMOND PLATNUMZ

NASTY C

OLAMIDE African DJ of the Year BLACK COFFEE

DJ SPINALL

DJ MIC SMITH

DJ KAYWISE

DJ XCLUSIVE

DJ NEPTUNE- Winner

PRINCE KAYBE

DJ ARAFAT

DJ MAPHORISA

DJ VYRUSKY Soundcity MVP’s also had special awards to entrepreneurs all of which were presented by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu: “Innovation and Excellence in Business Entrepreneur”-Ladipo Lawani. “Innovation and Excellence in Sports”- Ahmed Musa “Innovation and Excellence in Fashion”- Papa Oyeyemi “Innovation and Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence”- Bolatito Ovia “Innovation and Excellence in Community and Socio-political development”- Ebenezer Wikina “Innovation and Excellence in The Creative Arts”- Clarence Peters