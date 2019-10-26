2019 Soul Train Awards Nominees: Wizkid and Beyoncé Make the List

Congratulations to Wizkid!
The Nigerian singer has just been nominatd for two awards, thanks to his collaborated single, Brown Skin Girl, with Beyoncé.
He also has joined the list of top acts like Chris Brown, Drake, and Lizzo, who are nominated for the 2019 edition of Soul Train Awards set to air live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.
Billboard adds:
Brown is the top nominee with eight nods, including best R&B/soul male artist, song of the year (“No Guidance” featuring Drake) and album/mixtape of the year. Drake follows with seven nominations, including two song of the year nods: the aforementioned “No Guidance” and Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring the rapper/singer. Beyoncé and breakthrough star Lizzo are tied with six nominations each, notably sharing nods for best R&B/soul female artist and song of the year for “Before I Let Go” and “Juice,” respectively.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST NEW ARTIST
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Nicole Bus
Pink Sweat$
Summer Walker
YK Osiris
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
Ciara
Daniel Caesar
Fantasia
India.Arie
Kelly Rowland
Trevor Jackson
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BeBe Winans
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Kirk Franklin
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tori Kelly
RHYTHM & BARS (FORMERLY BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)
21 Savage – “A Lot” featuring J. Cole
Cardi B – “Money”
DaBaby – “Suge”
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
Meek Mill – “Going Bad” featuring Drake
Megan Thee Stallion – “Cash Shit” featuring DaBaby
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
Khalid
Tank
ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby
Chris Brown – Indigo
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Khalid – Free Spirit
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “Before I Let Go”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake
Ella Mai – “Shot Clock”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lizzo – “Juice”
Summer Walker – “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Brown Skin Girl” – Written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
“Hard Place” – Written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth, Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
“Juice” – Written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
“Make It Better” – Written by Brandon Anderson, William “Smokey” Robinson, Alana Chenevert, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Daniel Maman, Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson)
“No Guidance” – Written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Joshua “J-Louis” Huizar, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib, Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
“Talk” – Written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence, Khalid Robinson (Khalid)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake
DaniLeigh – “Easy (Remix)” featuring Chris Brown
Lizzo – “Juice”
Normani – “Motivation”
Teyana Taylor – “WTP”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”
Beyoncé – “Spirit”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake
Khalid – “Better”
Lizzo – “Juice”
BEST COLLABORATION
Ari Lennox – “Shea Butter Baby” featuring J. Cole
Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake
PJ Morton – “Say So” featuring JoJo
Ty Dolla $ign – “Purple Emoji” featuring J. Cole