2019 Soul Train Awards Nominees: Wizkid and Beyoncé Make the List

Congratulations to Wizkid!

The Nigerian singer has just been nominatd for two awards, thanks to his collaborated single, Brown Skin Girl, with Beyoncé.

He also has joined the list of top acts like Chris Brown, Drake, and Lizzo, who are nominated for the 2019 edition of Soul Train Awards set to air live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

Billboard adds:

Brown is the top nominee with eight nods, including best R&B/soul male artist, song of the year (“No Guidance” featuring Drake) and album/mixtape of the year. Drake follows with seven nominations, including two song of the year nods: the aforementioned “No Guidance” and Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring the rapper/singer. Beyoncé and breakthrough star Lizzo are tied with six nominations each, notably sharing nods for best R&B/soul female artist and song of the year for “Before I Let Go” and “Juice,” respectively.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

Summer Walker

YK Osiris

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

India.Arie

Kelly Rowland

Trevor Jackson

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BeBe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Kirk Franklin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

RHYTHM & BARS (FORMERLY BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)

21 Savage – “A Lot” featuring J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money”

DaBaby – “Suge”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” featuring Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – “Cash Shit” featuring DaBaby

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Khalid

Tank

ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby

Chris Brown – Indigo

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Khalid – Free Spirit

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “Before I Let Go”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

Ella Mai – “Shot Clock”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lizzo – “Juice”

Summer Walker – “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Brown Skin Girl” – Written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)

“Hard Place” – Written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth, Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

“Juice” – Written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

“Make It Better” – Written by Brandon Anderson, William “Smokey” Robinson, Alana Chenevert, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Daniel Maman, Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak featuring Smokey Robinson)

“No Guidance” – Written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Joshua “J-Louis” Huizar, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib, Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Talk” – Written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence, Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

DaniLeigh – “Easy (Remix)” featuring Chris Brown

Lizzo – “Juice”

Normani – “Motivation”

Teyana Taylor – “WTP”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Alicia Keys – “Raise a Man”

Beyoncé – “Spirit”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

Khalid – “Better”

Lizzo – “Juice”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ari Lennox – “Shea Butter Baby” featuring J. Cole

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Chris Brown – “No Guidance” featuring Drake

PJ Morton – “Say So” featuring JoJo

Ty Dolla $ign – “Purple Emoji” featuring J. Cole