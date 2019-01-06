2019 PGA Awards Full List of Nominees: “Black Panther” and “Roma” Get Good Nods

The PGA’s award for animated-movie producer will go to one of the following films: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

On the TV side, the nominees for outstanding producer of episodic TV, drama include The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.

Comedy series nominees are Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A full list of the 2019 PGA Award nominees follows: