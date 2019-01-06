2019 PGA Awards Full List of Nominees: “Black Panther” and “Roma” Get Good Nods

The Producers Guild of America has revealed its nominees in the TV series, theatrical movies, and theatrical animated movies categories.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10 nominees for the guild’s top film prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Bornand Vice.
The PGA’s award for animated-movie producer will go to one of the following films: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
On the TV side, the nominees for outstanding producer of episodic TV, drama include The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.
Comedy series nominees are Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
A full list of the 2019 PGA Award nominees follows:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures
Black Panther
Producer: Kevin Feige
BlacKkKlansman
Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody
Producer: Graham King
Crazy Rich Asians
Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti
The Favourite
Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos
Green Book
Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
A Quiet Place
Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller
Roma
Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born
Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor
Vice
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay
Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Incredibles 2
Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle
Isle of Dogs
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Producer: Clark Spencer
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama
The Americans, Season 6
Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand
Better Call Saul, Season 4
Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet
The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2
Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer
Ozark, Season 2
Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell
This Is Us, Season 3
Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti
Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy
Atlanta, Season 2
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Barry, Season 1
Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff
GLOW, Season 2
Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore
The Good Place, Season 3
Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2
Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence
David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Season 2
Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash
Escape at Dannemora
Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe
Maniac
Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard
The Romanoffs
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Sharp Objects
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Fahrenheit 451
Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth
King Lear
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
My Dinner with Herve
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Paterno
Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman
Sense8: Together Until the End
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30, Season 9
Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11, Season 12
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Season 3
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Queer Eye, Season 1, Season 2
Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez
Wild Wild Country, Season 1
Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi
Live Entertainment & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Season 24
Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 5
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Season 4
Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 16
Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood
Saturday Night Live, Season 44
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race, Season 30
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo
America’s Got Talent, Season 13
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 10
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Top Chef, Season 15
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman
The Voice, Season 14, Season 15
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly
Short-Form Program
Biography: History, Herstory, Season 1
Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Season 5
Her America: 50 Women, 50 States, Season 1
Kevin Hart: What The Fit, Season 1
Sports Program
Being Serena, Season 1
E:60, 2018
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns, Season 13
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season 24
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Season 4
Children’s Program
Fuller House, Season 4
PJ Masks, Season 2
A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 2
Sesame Street, Season 48
Teen Titans Go!, Season 4
Documentary Motion Pictures
The Dawn Wall
Free Solo
Hal
Into the Okavango
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?