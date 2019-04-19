2019 Peabody Entertainment Winners: ‘Killing Eve’ Shines So Bright

And these nine entertainment honourees join this year’s lone children’s and youth winner, Steven Universe from Cartoon Network, and eight documentary winners.

The eight winners in its documentary category include the Oscar-nominated film Minding the Gap.

And in addition, the Peabody awards board of jurors has selected Sesame Street to receive an institutional award for its 50 years of educating and entertaining children worldwide.

“Structured on the belief that a children’s TV show could help close an achievement gap in preparation for school, while also teaching about the values of diversity, mutual respect, and empathy, it remains one of the 1960s greatest offerings,” the Peabody board said of Sesame Street. “Its central messages are about appreciating locality, accepting and valuing difference and learning how to be a massive bird’s friend when you’re a green trash monster. And yet it teaches these lessons, day in and day out, alongside functional lessons about basic math, spelling, logic, patterns, and a love of music, art, and dance. Sesame Street is also honored for its advocacy role in reminding citizens and politicians why public broadcasting is necessary and valuable, challenging us to make a difference and to be good, caring people while we do so.”