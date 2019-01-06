2019 National Society of Film Critics Awards: “The Rider” and “Roma” Win Big

The 2019 edition of the National Society of Film Critics Awards has finally come and gone.
And some of the films that bagged the biggest nods include Chloe Zhao’s low-budget feature’s “The Rider” and Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white period piece, “Roma.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Rider” took home the top prize, best picture, while “Roma” won the most accolades, three in total, including best director and best cinematography
See the full list of winners below:
Best picture: The Rider
| Runners-up: Roma, Burning
Best actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed | Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate; Ben Foster, Leave No Trace; John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie
Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite | Runners-up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk | Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows; Emma Stone, The Favourite
Best supporting actor: Steve Yeun, Burning | Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Brian Tyree Henry, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning; Chloe Zhao, The Rider
Best screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin | Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk; Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Best foreign-language film: Roma | Runners-up: Cold War; Burning; Shoplifters
Best non-fiction film: Minding the Gap | Runners-up: Shirkers, Amazing Grace
Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia)
Best experimental film: Good Luck
Film heritage award: The team behind the release of Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind
Film heritage award: The Museum of Modern Art for its restoration of Ernst Lubitsch’s Rosita