2019 National Society of Film Critics Awards: “The Rider” and “Roma” Win Big

The 2019 edition of the National Society of Film Critics Awards has finally come and gone.

And some of the films that bagged the biggest nods include Chloe Zhao’s low-budget feature’s “The Rider” and Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white period piece, “Roma.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Rider” took home the top prize, best picture, while “Roma” won the most accolades, three in total, including best director and best cinematography

See the full list of winners below:

Best picture: The Rider | Runners-up: Roma, Burning

Best actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed | Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate; Ben Foster, Leave No Trace; John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie

Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite | Runners-up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk | Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows; Emma Stone, The Favourite

Best supporting actor: Steve Yeun, Burning | Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Brian Tyree Henry, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning; Chloe Zhao, The Rider

Best screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin | Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk; Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Best foreign-language film: Roma | Runners-up: Cold War; Burning; Shoplifters

Best non-fiction film: Minding the Gap | Runners-up: Shirkers, Amazing Grace

Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia)

Best experimental film: Good Luck

Film heritage award: The team behind the release of Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind

Film heritage award: The Museum of Modern Art for its restoration of Ernst Lubitsch’s Rosita