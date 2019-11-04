2019 MTV EMAs: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2019 MTV EMAs ceremony has finally come and gone.

This year’s event was held in Seville, Spain, where artists like Rosalia, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and Halsey were honoured for their contributions to the music industry.

Check out the full list of winners, below:

Best Video

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next“

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy“

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. “ME!” — WINNER

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin​

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

Taylor Swift

Best Song

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” — WINNER

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura” — WINNER

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish — WINNER

Lewis Capaldi​

Lil Nas X

Lizzo​

Mabel

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey — WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS — WINNER

Ed Sheeran​

P!NK

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day — WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj — WINNER

Travis Scott

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs — WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Solange​

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix — WINNER

The Chainsmokers

Best Look

Halsey — WINNER

J Balvin​

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish​

BTS — WINNER

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Ava Max — WINNER

Billie Eilish

CNCO​

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv​

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo​

Mabel

Rosalia

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018 — WINNER

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi​

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner) — WINNER

Best U.S. Act

Lil Nas X

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Taylor Swift — WINNER