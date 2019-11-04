2019 MTV EMAs: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2019 MTV EMAs ceremony has finally come and gone.
This year’s event was held in Seville, Spain, where artists like Rosalia, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and Halsey were honoured for their contributions to the music industry.
Check out the full list of winners, below:
Best Video
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next“
Billie Eilish, “Bad guy“
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. “ME!” — WINNER
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes — WINNER
Taylor Swift
Best Song
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy” — WINNER
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Best Collaboration
BTS, Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura” — WINNER
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Best New
Ava Max
Billie Eilish — WINNER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey — WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS — WINNER
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day — WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj — WINNER
Travis Scott
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs — WINNER
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix — WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Best Look
Halsey — WINNER
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS — WINNER
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Ava Max — WINNER
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018 — WINNER
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner) — WINNER
Best U.S. Act
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Taylor Swift — WINNER