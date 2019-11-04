2019 MTV EMAs: Burna Boy Wins Best African Act!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on 2019 MTV EMAs: Burna Boy Wins Best African Act!

Congratulations to Burna Boy!

The Nigerian superstar has been declared the winner of the Best Africa Act category of this year’s MTV EMAs at a ceremony held in Spain.

The Ye singer beat the likes of Teni and Nasty C for the prestigious award, and fans are super glad for him.

Check out the tweet confirming his wining below, and check out the full list of the winners here.

Related Posts

Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

November 4, 2019

Scenes From Burna Boy’s Successful London Concert: Watch

November 4, 2019

2019 MTV EMAs: Check Out the Full List of Winners

November 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *