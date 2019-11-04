2019 MTV EMAs: Burna Boy Wins Best African Act!

Congratulations to Burna Boy!
The Nigerian superstar has been declared the winner of the Best Africa Act category of this year’s MTV EMAs at a ceremony held in Spain.
The Ye singer beat the likes of Teni and Nasty C for the prestigious award, and fans are super glad for him.
Check out the tweet confirming his wining below, and check out the full list of the winners here.
The winner for ‘Best African Act’ is @burnaboy. Congratulations on your #MTVEMA win!! pic.twitter.com/uqAaZJ70O7
— MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) November 3, 2019