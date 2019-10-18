2019 Latin AMAs: Marc Anthony Receives International Artist Award of Excellence

Congratulations to !

The legendary singer received the International Artist Award of Excellence at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night, THR is reporting.

According to the outlet, the award was presented to him by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, who said: “He has conquered the world singing salsa, merengue, bolero and pop. Today, he’s at a global level.”

And in his speech, Marc said: “Thank you, I would rather sing than talk, but I have to say that this doesn’t happen in one day. We’ve been at this for almost 30 years. “I need to thank Magnus, Sony, my family and my children who have sacrificed so much. Thank you, Puerto Rico and the Latin culture. I also want to dedicate this award to my dear brother, Jose Jose.”

After his acceptance speech, Marc performed a heartfelt tribute to the late Mexican singer by singing “Almohada.”

The outlet adds:

Handed out for the first time, the International Artist Award of Excellence honors artists that turn the world around with their greatness, crossing over barriers of language, race or religion. Their nationality has no borders; they stand for peace, and their songs reverberate as musical anthems.

