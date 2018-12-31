2019: Jerry Gana Channels MKO in Hope of Shock SDP Victory

Professor Jerry Gana, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has said that his party will take Nigeria by storm in the 2019 general election.

While appearing as a guest on a ChannelsTV programme, Prof Gana said 2019 will see the second coming of the SDP, explaining that the first advent of the party was in 1993 when Chief MKO Abiola won the presidential polls flawlessly.

“I want to assure you that the SDP which have won an election in Nigeria before, will do it again,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Nigerian electorate has changed profoundly,” arguing that the people will not be voting political parties but individuals with “character and integrity”.

He said the SDP “Knows the country, knows the people and knows what the electorate want,” and will “take the nation by storm”.

The former minister said he really wants to make sure that the youth and women are given excellent opportunities.

Reacting to questions regarding the ongoing dispute between himself and Donald Duke as regards who will be flag-bearer for the SDP in 2019, Prof Gana said the party is operating solely on the rule of law.

“We are laying a foundation for democracy and the rule of law is part of democracy; Nobody should violate their own constitution to proceed and do things that are not right,” Prof Gana said.

He also noted that based on the zoning rule adopted by the SDP, Donald Duke is not eligible to be the party flag-bearer in the 2019 election.