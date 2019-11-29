2019 Heineken Lagos Fashion Week in Review

It’s been a month since Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019, and as the curtain closes on the 9th edition, we’ve got all the scoop on everything that happened during the 4-day event: Partnerships, the Fashion Focus Five, the afterparty at Cubana, and our very own limited edition magazine!

From workshops to showrooms, private showcases and more, take a peek at what happened beyond the tents at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019.

Lisa Folawiyo’s SS/20 Presentation at Temple Muse

Nigerian Fashion Designer Lisa Folawiyo debuted a private show of her “Coll 1 2020” Presentation at the new Temple Muse in Lagos, Nigeria. The collection featured bold colours and at the heart of it, expressed sustainability at the forefront of global fashion.

Image Courtesy: Temple Muse

The Essence Fashion House ‘Made in Africa’ Panel

The Essence Fashion House “Made in Africa” Panel was one of the many off-site events that took place at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019. Eclectic Chique and Odio Mimonet, in conversation with Essence’s Fashion Director Marielle Bobo, analysed the most pressing conversations today: Manufacturing your collections for retail.

The Face-AJ Fashion Show at ALÀRA

Asia met Africa at Lagos Fashion Week 2019 as FACE A-J (Fashion And Cultural Exchange Africa-Japan ) brought a spectacle of Japanese and African creative collaboration! Hosted by the luxury concept store Alàra, FACE A-J brought together talented individuals from vastly different parts of the world for an interactive and immersive fashion show.

FACE A-J, a collective that showcases the culture and creativity from Africa and Japan featured emerging African and Japanese designers Thebe Magugu, Anyango Mpinga, Wataru Tominaga, Coyote, Sulvam and Artist Kadara Enyeaswho in a bid to open up new opportunities for Japanese people and companies to invest in African designers and to help build a stronger, more connected fashion industry.

Image Courtesy: Reed Davis Photography

Darling Nigeria Partners with Lagos Fashion Week!

True to their nature of celebrating the beauty of the African woman, leading hair extension manufacturers, Darling Hair showcased the fusion of hair and fashion by creating trendy, high fashion hairstyles for each runway show as the official hair sponsors of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019. They also had a one of a kind experiential space and put together a creative runway show to display its new collection of hair extensions across the brand’s current hair formats including weaves, braids, naturals, and crochets.

Photos from the 2019 Afrexim Workshop!

On October 26th 2019, Afrexim Bank held the Creative Exchange Program (CAX) in partnership with Fashionnomics Africa, an initiative of the African Development Bank. The event engaged 200 creative entrepreneurs operating in the textile, apparel and accessories (TA&A) sector, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to build a fashion brand. With masterclasses and capacity building activities, attendees had the opportunity to discuss jobs, integration and entrepreneurship in the fashion industry.

