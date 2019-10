2019 Headies Awards: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The full list of winners for this year’s Headies Awards is finally here.

The event was held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, and some of those who took a plaque home include Teni, Rema, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Falz, and so many others.

See the full list below:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

1. Crayon

2. Buju

3. Barry Jhay (WINNER)

4. Oxlade

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

1. Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

2. Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

3. Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

4. Funbi – ‘Serenade’

5. Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’ (WINNER)

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

1. Erigga – ‘Motivation’

2. Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ (WINNER)

3. Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

4. Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

5. Lyta – ‘Time’

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

1. Adekunle Gold – Ire

2. Patoranking – Heal D World

3. Brymo – Olanrewaju

4. Teni – Uyo Meyo (WINNER)

5. Burna Boy – Ye

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

1. ‘Talk’ – Falz (WINNER)

2. ‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

3. ‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss featuring Olamide

4. ‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone featuring Alpha Ojini

5. ‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

1. ‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

2. ‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

3. ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille (WINNER)

4. ‘Heya’ – Brymo

5. ‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

1. ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz (WINNER)

2. ‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

3. ‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

4. ‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

1. YCEE – ‘Balance’

2. Boogey – ‘Implode’

3. Paybac – ‘Implode’

4. Ghost – ‘Crown’

5. Tec – ‘Crown’

6. AQ – ‘Crown’ (WINNER)

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

1. ‘Like’ – Reekado Banks featuring Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

2. ‘One Ticket’ – Kiss Daniel featuring Davido

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Killin’ Dem’ – Burna Boy featuring Zlatan (WINNER)

5. ‘Amaka’ – 2baba featuring Peruzzi

BEST PERFORMER

A non-voting category for the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed in the year under review with consideration of live performances.

1. Falz

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Brymo

4. Yemi Alade (WINNER)

5. Adekunle Gold

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

1. ‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

2. ‘Serenade’ – Funbi

3. ‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

4. ‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

5. ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay featuring Runtown (WINNER)

BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy

2. ‘We Gain’ – Victor AD

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Case’ – Teni (WINNER)

5. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

6. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

BEST R&B / POP ALBUM

A category for the best r&b/pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

1. rare. – Odunsi (The Engine)

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

4. Mayor of Lagos – Mayorkun (WINNER)

5. About 30 – Adekunle Gold

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

1. Mr Eazi

2. Burna Boy

3. Teni (WINNER)

4. Fireboy DML

5. Rema

6. Joe Boy

7. Wizkid

8. Davido

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

1. ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters (WINNER)

2. ‘Available’ (Patoranking) – Clarence Peters

3. ‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films

4. ‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy

5. ‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

1. Odunsi

2. Mayorkun (WINNER)

3. Wurld

4. Humblesmith

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

1. About 30 – Adekunle Gold

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. Moral Instruction – Falz (WINNER)

4. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

1. Phantom – ‘Ye’ b Burna Boy

2. Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

3. Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

4. Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty and Wizkid (WINNER)

5. Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy featuring Zlatan

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

1. Rema (WINNER)

2. Joeboy

3. Fireboy DML

4. Victor AD

5. Lyta

6. Zlatan

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

1. ‘Ye’ – Burna Boy (WINNER)

2. ‘Dumebi’ – Rema

3. ‘Wetin We Gain’ – Victor AD

4. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

5. ‘Case’ – Teni

6. ‘Leg work’ – Zlatan

7. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

8. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

1. Burna Boy (WINNER)

2. Wizkid

3. Davido

4. Tiwa Savage

5. Falz

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

1. GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

2. Waje – ‘Udue’

3. Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’ (WINNER)

4. Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

5. Falana – ‘Repeat’

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

1. Master KG – Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)

2. Afro B – Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)

3. Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)

4. King Promise – CCTV (GHANA) (WINNER)

5. DJ Maphoriza – iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)