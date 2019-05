2019 Elections: Kwara REC Explodes, Says Politicians Offered Him Money to Compromise Poll

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara State, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, on Monday said that he resisted monetary offers from politicians to compromise the just-concluded 2019 general elections in the state.

Madami, who hails from Gurara Local Government Area of the state, made this known to newsmen after his daughter’s wedding in Minna,Vanguard writes.

“There was pressure by politicians who offered me money to compromise the 2019 general elections in Kwara state but I stood my ground and refused to give in.

“The nature of our job at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is too tempting.

“It is left between you and God to do the right thing and keep your integrity or compromise and lose your integrity. You may even go to jail,” he said.

He decried money politics and a situation where politicians think they can buy peoples’ conscience to do their dirty work.

“The politicians have money and some of them feel that they can buy anybody with the money.

“It is a matter of integrity, it is left for you to be careful and work transparently to keep your integrity.

“What I did in Kwara state before the elections was to go on air and tell the people that no amount of money can buy me.

“I made them understand that their votes will count and was not ready to compromise,” he said.

The REC blamed the 765 cases before the elections petition tribunal across the country on a result of lack of internal democracy by political parties.