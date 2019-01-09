2019 Dorian Awards Full List of Winners: “The Favourite” Wins Film of the Year

“The Favourite” has been announced the Dorian Awards “Film of the Year” by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fill also earned Olivia Colman the Dorian for Film Performance of the Year by an Actress, while its writers Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara were awarded the Screenplay of the Year prize.

Other winners include writer-director Alfonso Cuarón, who won Director of the Year for “Roma,” while the film itself was named Foreign Language Film of the Year.

See the full list of winners below:

Film of the Year

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Director of the Year (Film or Television)

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (Netflix)

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (A24)

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Roma (Netflix)

Screenplay of the Year

Deborah Davis And Tony Mcnamara, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Documentary of the Year

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features)

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

McQueen (Bleecker Street Media)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Annihilation (Paramount)

Unsung Film of the Year

Widows (20th Century Fox)

Campy Flick of the Year

A Simple Favor (Lionsgate)

TV Drama of the Year

Pose (FX)

TV Comedy of the Year

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Pose (FX)

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez and Our Lady J, “Home,” Pose (FX)

Campy TV Show of the Year

Rupaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Logo)

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Wilde Wit of the Year (Honoring a Performer, Writer or Commentator Whose Observations Both Challenge and Amuse)

Hannah Gadsby

Wilde Artist of the Year (Honoring a Truly Groundbreaking Force in Film, Stage and/or Television)

Ryan Murphy

Timeless Star (Given to an Actor or Performer Whose Exemplary Career Is Marked by Character, Wisdom and Wit)

Harvey Fierstein