2019 Daytime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The full list of winners of the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is here.
The ceremony, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, honours the best in U.S. daytime television programming.
See the full list below:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital **WINNER**
Oeter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful **WINNER**
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail, General Hospital **WINNER**
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, General Hospital **WINNER**
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
William Lipton, General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives **WINNER**
Garren Sitt, General Hospital
Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Hayley Erin, General Hospital **WINNER**
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless **WINNER**
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! **WINNER**
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud **WINNER**
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning **WINNER**
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access
DailyMailTV **WINNER**
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler & Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb, Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda **WINNER**
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray **WINNER**
Red Table Talk
Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan **WINNER**
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai & Tamera Howry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Julie Chen, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Sara Haines, The View
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show **WINNER**
A Little Help With Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
Lifetime Achievement Award
Judge Judy Sheindlin