2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Shines!

The 2019 edition of the CMT Music Awards was held out Wednesday night in Nashville.

The awards show, which aired live from Nashville, handed out trophies for the best country music videos of the year as voted on by fans. And some of the stars who performed last night include Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs.

See a full list of winners below:

Video of the Year

Finalists

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty” — WINNER

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Other nominees

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It” — WINNER

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins” — WINNER

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless” — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Locash – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

Lanco – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know” — WINNER

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)” — WINNER

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home” — WINNER

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)” — WINNER

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”