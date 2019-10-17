2019 British Independent Film Awards: Chiwetel Ejiofor Shines!

The nominees for this year’s British Independent Film Awards — better known as the BIFAs — have been unveiled, and one of those who got deserved nominations is Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, for his directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.
Others include Simon Bird for Days of the Bagnold Summer, Nicole Taylor for her debut film Wild Rose, and Michael Ward for his turn in Rapman’s Blue Story.
The 2019 BIFA ceremony — the awards’ 22nd edition — will take place on December 1 at London’s Old Billingsgate.
Here are the nomination longlists, as shard by THR:
Breakthrough Producer
Becky Read – Three Identical Strangers (also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett)
Dan Cleland – Are You Proud?
Emma Duffy – Mari
Finn Bruce – Tucked
Jack Sidey – Moffie (also produced by Eric Abraham)
Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor – Blue Story (also produced by Damian Jones)
Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait
Louise Gallagher – A Bump Along the Way
Olivia Lichtenstein – Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me (also produced by Ian Flooks, Piers Tempest)
Poppy Roe, Staten Cousins Roe – A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life (also produced by Giles Alderson, Charity Wakefield)
Tom Nash – Gwen (also produced by Hilary Bevan Jones)
Tomos Roberts, Nassim Mniai – Hilda
Zara Balfour – Children of the Snow Land (also produced by Marcus Stephenson)
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Dolly Wells – Good Posture
Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy
Harry Wootliff – Only You
Ninian Doff – Boyz In The Wood
Rapman – Blue Story
Rishi Pelham – Hilda
Shelly Love – A Bump Along the Way
Simon Bird – Days of the Bagnold Summer
Tom Cullen – Pink Wall
Will Becher, Richard Phelan – A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
William Mcgregor – Gwen
Debut Screenwriter
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Dolly Wells – Good Posture
Emma Jane – Unsworth Animals
Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy
Harry Wootliff – Only You
Helen Kingston – The Flood
Kieran Hurley – Beats
Lisa Owens – Days of the Bagnold Summer
Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose
Owen Mccafferty – Ordinary Love
Susanne Farrell – Dirty God
Tess Mcgowan – A Bump Along the Way
Tom Edge – Judy
Most Promising Newcomer
Damson Idris – Farming
Earl Cave – Days of the Bagnold Summer
Edward Rowe – Bait
Eleanor Worthington-Cox – Gwen
Gregor Selkirk – Tell It to the Bees
Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir
Katie Proctor – Sorry We Missed You
Lola Petticrew – A Bump Along the Way
Lorn Macdonald – Beats
Megan Purvis – Hilda
Micheal Ward – Blue Story
Roxanne Scrimshaw – Lynn + Lucy
Sam Adewunmi – The Last Tree
Stephen Odubola – Blue Story
Tai Golding – The Last Tree
Vicky Knight – Dirty God