2019 British Independent Film Awards: Chiwetel Ejiofor Shines!

The nominees for this year’s British Independent Film Awards — better known as the BIFAs — have been unveiled, and one of those who got deserved nominations is Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, for his directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

Others include Simon Bird for Days of the Bagnold Summer, Nicole Taylor for her debut film Wild Rose, and Michael Ward for his turn in Rapman’s Blue Story.

The 2019 BIFA ceremony — the awards’ 22nd edition — will take place on December 1 at London’s Old Billingsgate.

Here are the nomination longlists, as shard by THR:

Breakthrough Producer

Becky Read – Three Identical Strangers (also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett)

Dan Cleland – Are You Proud?

Emma Duffy – Mari

Finn Bruce – Tucked

Jack Sidey – Moffie (also produced by Eric Abraham)

Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor – Blue Story (also produced by Damian Jones)

Kate Byers, Linn Waite – Bait

Louise Gallagher – A Bump Along the Way

Olivia Lichtenstein – Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me (also produced by Ian Flooks, Piers Tempest)

Poppy Roe, Staten Cousins Roe – A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life (also produced by Giles Alderson, Charity Wakefield)

Tom Nash – Gwen (also produced by Hilary Bevan Jones)

Tomos Roberts, Nassim Mniai – Hilda

Zara Balfour – Children of the Snow Land (also produced by Marcus Stephenson)

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Dolly Wells – Good Posture

Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy

Harry Wootliff – Only You

Ninian Doff – Boyz In The Wood

Rapman – Blue Story

Rishi Pelham – Hilda

Shelly Love – A Bump Along the Way

Simon Bird – Days of the Bagnold Summer

Tom Cullen – Pink Wall

Will Becher, Richard Phelan – A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

William Mcgregor – Gwen

Debut Screenwriter

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Dolly Wells – Good Posture

Emma Jane – Unsworth Animals

Fyzal Boulifa – Lynn + Lucy

Harry Wootliff – Only You

Helen Kingston – The Flood

Kieran Hurley – Beats

Lisa Owens – Days of the Bagnold Summer

Nicole Taylor – Wild Rose

Owen Mccafferty – Ordinary Love

Susanne Farrell – Dirty God

Tess Mcgowan – A Bump Along the Way

Tom Edge – Judy

Most Promising Newcomer

Damson Idris – Farming

Earl Cave – Days of the Bagnold Summer

Edward Rowe – Bait

Eleanor Worthington-Cox – Gwen

Gregor Selkirk – Tell It to the Bees

Honor Swinton Byrne – The Souvenir

Katie Proctor – Sorry We Missed You

Lola Petticrew – A Bump Along the Way

Lorn Macdonald – Beats

Megan Purvis – Hilda

Micheal Ward – Blue Story

Roxanne Scrimshaw – Lynn + Lucy

Sam Adewunmi – The Last Tree

Stephen Odubola – Blue Story

Tai Golding – The Last Tree

Vicky Knight – Dirty God