2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Sarkodie Wins ‘Best International Flow’

Congratulations to Sarkodie!

The Ghanaian superstar bagged the award for the ‘Best International Flow’ category at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards held Saturday night at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sarkodie beat the likes of Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (UK), Kalash(France), Lil Simz (UK), Nasty C (South Africa), and Tory Lanez (Canada). And in his acceptance speech, he acknowledged his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi), and sent out a shout to the motherland.

He said:

I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.

Watch the video below: