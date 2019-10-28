The 2019 edition of the Africa Movies Academy Awards, AMAA, has finally come and gone and we have collated the list of this year’s winners.

The event was hosted by Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya, and Funnybone, and some of the films who shined last night include, ‘The Delivery Boy,’ and ‘King of Boys.’

Check out the list of winners below:

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award – Julius Amedume – Rattlesnakes

Best Diaspora Documentary – My Friend Fela – Brazil

Best Diaspora Short Film – Bail – UK

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature – Hero – Trinidad and Tobago/Canada

Best Achievement in Production Design – Redemption – Mozambique

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Mercy of the Jungle – Rwanda

Best Achievement in Soundtrack – Mabata Bata – Mozambique

Best Achievement in Visual Effects – The Delivery Boy – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Make-Up – Mercy of the Jungle – Rwanda

Actress in a Supporting Role – Adesua Etomi – Nigeria

Actor in a Supporting Role – Jarrid Geduld – South Africa

National Film and Video Censors Board – King of Boys