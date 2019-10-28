The 2019 edition of the Africa Movies Academy Awards, AMAA, has finally come and gone and we have collated the list of this year’s winners.
The event was hosted by Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya, and Funnybone, and some of the films who shined last night include, ‘The Delivery Boy,’ and ‘King of Boys.’
Check out the list of winners below:
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award – Julius Amedume – Rattlesnakes
Best Diaspora Documentary – My Friend Fela – Brazil
Best Diaspora Short Film – Bail – UK
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature – Hero – Trinidad and Tobago/Canada
Best Achievement in Production Design – Redemption – Mozambique
Best Achievement in Costume Design – Mercy of the Jungle – Rwanda
Best Achievement in Soundtrack – Mabata Bata – Mozambique
Best Achievement in Visual Effects – The Delivery Boy – Nigeria
Best Achievement in Make-Up – Mercy of the Jungle – Rwanda
Actress in a Supporting Role – Adesua Etomi – Nigeria
Actor in a Supporting Role – Jarrid Geduld – South Africa
National Film and Video Censors Board – King of Boys