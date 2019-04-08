2019 ACM Awards: See the Full List of Winners

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards was held last night, April 7.

And some of the stars who got the acknowledgments they deserve include Dan + Shay, who took home three awards, including the prize for duo of the year. And Keith Urban took home the night’s top prize, entertainer of the year.

See the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

WINNER: Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

WINNER: Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

WINNER: Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

WINNER: LANCO

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

WINNER: “Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: “Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“Yours” – Russell Dickerson

Video of the Year

“Babe” – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out” – Midland

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

WINNER: Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

WINNER: “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line