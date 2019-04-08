2019 ACM Awards: See the Full List of Winners

The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards was held last night, April 7.
And some of the stars who got the acknowledgments they deserve include Dan + Shay, who took home three awards, including the prize for duo of the year. And Keith Urban took home the night’s top prize, entertainer of the year.
See the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
WINNER: Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
WINNER: Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
WINNER: Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
WINNER: Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
WINNER: LANCO
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
WINNER: “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“Yours” – Russell Dickerson
Video of the Year
“Babe” – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out” – Midland
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
WINNER: Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
WINNER: “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line