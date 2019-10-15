2019/20 NPFL Season to commence Nov 3

The League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), have announced November 3 as the new kick-off date for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

The decision was reached after the conduct of the draw for the competition held Monday night in Abuja.

After the draw, supervised by the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar, it was announced that the league will revert to its original format of the 20 club sides represented in a single NPFL log.

On the opening matchday, reigning champions Enyimba FC are at home to Nasarawa United, while four-time champions Kano Pillars will welcome Rivers United at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Seven-time champions Rangers will trade tackles with Sunshine Stars in Enugu, with 2017 champions Plateau United playing hosts to their successors, Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

The season is scheduled to end on May 30, 2020.

THE NPFL 2019/2020 MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES

Wikki Tourists vs Jigawa Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United

Heartland FC vs MFM FC

FC IfeanyiUbah vs Adamawa United

Rangers International vs Sunshine Stars

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Katsina United

Enyimba International vs Nasarawa United