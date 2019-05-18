200m Fraud: Court Dismisses Gbenga Daniel’s No-Case Submission

Justice Olarenwaju Mabekoje of the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Friday dismissed the no-case submission filed by a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is being prosecuted for alleged N200m fraud while in office.

Daniel was re-arraigned on Monday, April 16, 2012 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 32-count bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of over N200 million, criminal breach of trust and abuse of office.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge proffered against him, thereby setting the stage for his trial where he then filed a no-case submission.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Mabekoje, in his ruling, ordered the defendant to enter his defence in respect of 18 of the counts.

The Judge however discharged the defendant in respect of 14 counts before adjourning further hearing in the case to July 4, 5, 2019.

Gbenga Daniel was the director-general of the presidential campaign Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.

He however dumped the PDP after Atiku lost the election to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.