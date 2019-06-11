200 Level Plateau University Student Shot Dead

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 200 Level Plateau University Student Shot Dead

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night killed one Sheni Kimati, a 25-year-old 200 level student of the Department of Geography, Plateau State University, Bokkos.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the gunmen attacked the University premises on Sunday night and killed the student.

“Yesterday, at 11pm, unknown gunmen attacked the premises of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, during which one Sheni Kimati, 25, a 200 level student of the Department of Geography was shot.

“The deceased was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at a Cottage Hospital, Bokkos,” he said.

Tyopev said that no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack, and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.

The police spokesman said the students of the University had staged a protest on Monday morning to express their displeasure over the incident.

He, however, said the arrival of officers and men of the command to the scene had restored normalcy to the University community.

,

Related Posts

herdsman

Herdsmen Abduct Woman, Stepson in Ondo, Demand N10m Ransom

June 11, 2019

AIT to Withdraw Court Case after ‘Resolving Differences’ with NBC

June 11, 2019

Army Kills 8 Top Boko Haram Terrorists [Photos]

June 10, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *