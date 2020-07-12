20 killed, several injured as gunmen raid Kaduna villages

At least 20 people have been killed by gunmen following an attack on Chibuak and Kigudu II communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Scores of villagers are also said to be missing in the attack which took place Thursday and through to Friday midnight.

Another attack reportedly occurred as the villagers were preparing for a mass burial for the deaths on Saturday, but was repelled by security operatives.

While the police in the state have yet to confirm the attacks, a Parish Priest of Damakasuwa Outstation, Reverend Father Aaron Tanko, confirmed the incidents, saying 20 people were killed while several other villagers, were missing.

Aaron, in charge of the two communities, said at Chibuak village, nine people were killed while 11 were killed in Kigudu II.

He said,

“The attacks took place on Thursday and Friday at midnight. Chibuak was attacked on Thursday and nine people were killed. They attacked Kigudu II on Friday night and killed 11 people.

“Some people are still missing so I cannot conclusively say this is the casualty figure. Some of those killed are my parishioners others are Protestants.

“We were preparing for the mass burial for our Parishioners this morning (Saturday) in Kigudu II but we could not do it when the herdsmen came attacking us again.

“But they were repelled by the security personnel. Nobody was killed or injured.

“We couldn’t even conduct proper mass burial, we just offered simple prayers and they were buried.

“There are villages where people cannot even go to their farms for fear of being killed by herdsmen.

“We appealed to government to addressed these incessant attacks on our communities and killings by herdsmen.”

