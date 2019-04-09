20 Killed as Gunmen Hit Southern Kaduna Again

No fewer than 20 people were killed in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen in Anguwan Aku village, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Several others were said to have sustained injuries in the attacks which took place around 7am on Monday.

A resident said the attackers were dressed in military uniform and armed with AK-47 rifles, machetes and sticks.

“They were shooting indiscriminately and everybody started running to the bush. They were pursuing us as we ran to the bush, some people were killed in the bush,” he said.

“Some of them were wearing military uniforms with bulletproof vests. I saw them from where I was hiding.

“The police came in eight Hilux vehicles, but instead of pursuing the bandits who ran to the bushes, they just turned back.”

According to him, there had been speculations about an impending attacks since last week, which the state government was aware of.

“We had thought that the government would have taken the speculations seriously and be proactive, but they didn’t take it seriously and this had led to the killing of more of our people. It is rather very unfortunate,” he said.

Kajuru has been a flash point since 2019, with about 130 killed earlier this year, and another 66 in reprisal attacks.