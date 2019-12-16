20 generals redeployed in massive army shakeup

The Nigerian Army on Monday carried out one of its recent biggest shakeups with the redeployment of 20 Major Generals.

About 10 Brigadier-Generals were said to have been affected in the shake-up in which the Army said will bring about greater efficiency in the system

A statement by Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa explained that the redeployment was approved by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, and took immediate effect.

The shakeup comes after a series of videos released by Islamist terrorists Boko Haram purportedly showing the brutal execution of soldiers in the restive northeast.

More to follow…

 

