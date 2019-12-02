2 suspected robbers lynched in Bayelsa

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed by a mob in the Yenizuegene suburb of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Sources say the ‘robbers’, who reportedly specialised in robbing commercial tricycle or keke commuters were seized and killed at Erepa Junction.

An eyewitness said the victims on the tricycle raised the alarm while they were being robbed by the assailants.

“The keke was heading for Erepa Junction close to Otiotio when it came under attack by the robbers. The occupants of the keke raised the alarm that attracted passersby and other residents. The mob killed two of the robbers while two others escaped,” he said.

“It was a mob action involving everybody around the area. We are disturbed that those bad boys reorganised themselves in strategic places stopping keke and demanding to know their identities. We are calling on the police to take deliberate steps to stop reprisals,” the source said.

Confirming the development, police spokesman Butswat Asinim, said a patrol van had been sent to the area.