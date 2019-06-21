2 Schools to Represent Nigeria at SAGE Competition in USA

Hillside School Gwarinpa and Maria College Yangoji will represent Nigeria at the SAGE World Cup Competition in USA.

Both schools emerged winners at the 2019 National School Entrepreneurship (N-SEP) Exhibition and Award which held at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday.

The exhibition was a forum where teenage entrepreneurs from across the country showcased their innovative businesses and community service projects to a panel of influential judges, civic and business leaders.

The panel determined which team is the most creative and impactful in entrepreneurship. Hillside School Gwarinpa, Abuja which came first and Maria College Yangoji which came second will now represent Nigeria in the USA from August 8-13 alongside 30 other countries, including USA, Canada, China and South Korea among others.

The President/CEO SAGE Nigeria, Mr Agwu Amogu, said Nigeria has won the coveted cup eight times in the last 10 years and it can win it again.

The DG of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, Dr Umaru Dikko Radda, said N-SEP initiative will harness and harvest entrepreneurial mindset amongst pupils/students in primary and secondary schools towards self-realisation and actualisation for global competitiveness.

One of the students from Hillside School Gwarinpa, Ahmad Bala, said they will use their project to boost the agricultural sector and make Nigeria stand out as a reputable country with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Source: Daily Trust