2 Policemen Kidnapped in Rivers

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted two policemen in Ngo community of Andoni local government area of Rivers state.

The officers, whose identities have yet to be ascertained, were abducted on Monday and whisked to an unknown location.

Spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the report with a promise to give details of the circumstances surrounding the abduction later.

This comes bare days after armed men engaged policemen in a gun battle in Khana local government area of the state.

The police were on the trail of a suspected kidnap kingpin known as Lebari when the incident happened.

Omoni said Lebari’s gang had killed at least 30 people in Khana and Gokana LGAs after collecting ransoms.

He said the police killed the suspect at a forest on Sunday night but two officers sustained gunshot injuries.