2 Policemen gunned down at Atiku’s Factory in Adamawa

Two police officers have been shot dead at RicoGado, an animal feeds factory in Adamawa state, belonging to Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gbenga and an Assistant Superintend of Police, Yohanna, were said to have been killed while on an operation at RicoGado.

A grieving police DSP who spoke on condition of anonymity said he believed the officers were set up and killed.

“They went to RicoGado to inspect where to post men, and their armed guard requested to go somewhere; then suddenly someone opens fire on the officers.

“I strongly suspect they were set up to be killed because how can you explain that an armed policeman comes back to find two of his officers in the pool of their own blood but could not fire a shot at their killers”, he queried?

A spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the deaths, saying:

“Yes, I can confirm that two of our officers, DSP and ASP, have been killed, but as to what killed them, or where, I do not know as of now.

“Right now we have their dead bodies and are waiting for the report as to how they were killed”, he said.