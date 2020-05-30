2 Police officers arrested over killing of girl, 17, in Lagos

Two police officers, ASP Theophilus Otobo, and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke, have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe.

Tina was shot by a policeman on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died on Thursday evening.

To protest her brutal killing, the hashtag #JusticeForTina trended on Twitter on Friday, leading to the arrest of the officers.

In a video posted by Oworo TV on Twitter, a female body is being dragged amid a screaming, hysterical crowd.

According to an account, Tina was shot at Iyana-Oworo Berger bus-stop and was rushed to a hospital where she gave up the ghost.

Oworo TV explained that the yet-to-be-identified police officer had been trying to arrest a bus-driver when he mistakenly shot Tina.

In a statement Friday by Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, the state’s commissioner of police condoled with family and friends of the deceased, and called for calm.

The police said the two officers, who have been arrested, “fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by third mainland bridge, in circumstances yet to be determined,” the police said.

One other person, Musa Yakubu, was said to have been shot too. Yakubu, a 35-year-old male is “in stable condition”, the police added.

Elkana, in his statement, said the CP, was committed to ensuring “that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

