2 Nigerians Nabbed with N125 Worth of Drugs in Philippines

Two Nigerians have been arrested in Philippines with about N125 million worth of methamphetamine.

The country’s media report that policemen arrested a Nigerian businessman identified as Azubuike Obiaghanwa Onwigbolu, 32, a resident of Angeles City, Pampanga, at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 21st.

Onwigbolu was arrested through a buy-bust operation, wherein a Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel acted as a buyer and bought 200 grams of methamphetamine amounting to P400,000.

Following his arrest, the police operatives recovered P16 million worth of the drugs from him.

The other Nigerian identified as Mbaneto Sopuluchukwu alias “Hermann Kurt Philip,” 22, was arrested alongside his accomplice, Judith Balaquiao-Camacho, 46, from Bombon, Camarines Sur, in another sting operation.

A poseur-buyer and an informant from the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Camarines Sur, posed as buyers and purchased 100 grams of methamphetamine using fake money.

Their chances of a lenient sentence are bleak as the Philippines Dangerous Drugs Act prescribes the death penalty for drug traffickers.

