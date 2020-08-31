2 killed, several injured as Shiites clash with police in Kaduna

Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, were reportedly killed during a clash with Police in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sources say gunshots rented the air around the popular Ahmadu Bello Way as Police made efforts to disperse the protesting IMN members Sunday.

The sect members were out in protest to press demand for release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who have been in detention since December, 2015 after a bloody clash with soldiers in Zaria.

Kaduna State Government had since outlawed the group and prohibited all forms of protest in the state.

A leader of IMN told The Nation Sunday evening that two of their members were killed during the Sunday clash while several others were injured.

“As we speak, we are working on our press release. There was a clash and lost two of our members were killed by Police. Several other members were also injured,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

